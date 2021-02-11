WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Crash nets burglary (and more) suspect; charge filed in stolen-car-on-side case

In West Seattle Crime Watch this morning, two Delridge crashes that resulted in arrests for more than the crash:

DELRIDGE/ALASKA: This crash just after 7 pm last night led to the arrest of a suspect who police say had been harassing employees at a South Park coffee stand, trying to break into the stand at least twice after they refused his solicitation of sex for money. Police had responded multiple times but had been unable to catch the suspect. Then last night, a driver crashed into “multiple vehicles and a business” at Delridge/Alaska and was recognized as the suspect officers had been seeking in the South Park case. He was arrested and booked into jail for what the report describes as “investigation of burglary, eluding, DUI, and requests for solicitation and assault.”

STOLEN-CAR CRASH FOLLOWUP: On Saturday we reported on this car-on-side crash at Delridge/22nd that led to the arrest of an auto-theft suspect:

(Saturday photo sent by Nate)

The suspect, 35-year-old Allan Navas-Panchame of Kent, is now charged with one count of felony auto theft. The court documents say the car’s owner left it running while in the mini-mart at the Chevron station (our initial report erroneously said it happened at the Arco station) at Delridge/Orchard, and that Navas-Panchame ran from the sidewalk, got into the car, and sped away. Witnesses say the car was going about 100 mph when it crashed and went sideways in the construction zone a few blocks north. They told police Navas-Panchame ran out of the car and got into a nearby parked car, where officers found him. The charging papers say he has six felony convictions, for assault, theft, and vehicle prowling; jail records say he was arrested last week in an indecent-liberties case in South King County and had been out of jail less than 48 hours before the Delridge theft and crash. He remains in jail today, bail set at $2,500.