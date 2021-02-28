WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglarized business owner’s request

Another Morgan Junction business burglary. The report is from Subway proprietor Faraz, who hopes you’ll watch for one particular potentially dumped item:

I wanted to report that the Subway sandwich shop on California Ave SW was broken into last night around 2 am and the cash drawer was ripped out from the POS and taken. It did not have any cash in it so may I ask if anyone sees it discarded on a street somewhere, to please let me know?

The perpetrator turned off the main electric breaker to the building on the outside so it would be completely dark and then threw a rock through the back door to smash it and get in.

We don’t leave any cash in our drawers overnight and even though we have had upward of 20 burglaries of a similar fashion in the past year at our Subway shops in the West Seattle, White Center, Georgetown areas, this was the first time someone actually took the cash drawer.