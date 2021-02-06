WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Auto-theft arrest after car-on-side crash; plus – prowl loot to look for

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

(Photo sent by Nate)

STOLEN-CAR-ON-SIDE CRASH: The crash happened in the construction zone at 22nd/Delridge just before noon. According to SPD, the Subaru was stolen from the Arco station qt Delridge/Orchard and the thief “fled northbound on Delridge Way SW at a high rate of speed. The suspect lost control of the vehicle in an active construction zone.” He then fled on foot; officers pursued and arrested him. Police add, “Thankfully no construction workers were hit or injured.” Some were on scene doing Saturday work, as the photos show.

(SPD photo)

The suspect was taken to jail.

CAR PROWL LOOT TO LOOK FOR: Katie says this happened at 37th/Ida in Gatewood:

I left our car unlocked last night and my son’s backpack was taken. It’s pretty bright, so easy to spot. [stock photo] It also had his favorite hat, a black and white Vans beanie with a pom pom, and a blue fleece blanket with snowflakes. Also, bright blue fingerless gloves. If you see any of this, please let me know! Nothing is worth much, I’d just like to recover anything that was dumped!

If you find any of the above, contact us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – and we’ll connect you.