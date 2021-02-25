WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another gas-station vehicle theft

For the second time in three weeks, somebody has stolen a vehicle from the Chevron station at Delridge/Orchard – and a suspect’s been arrested. (Same service station, different suspect.) Last time, the arrest happened blocks away, after the stolen vehicle ended up crashed on its side. This time, the vehicle was a work truck, taken after its driver parked it and left it running around 6:30 this morning. A tracking device led police to an area in South Seattle, where they found the truck, with the suspected thief – ID’d by the Delridge victim – in it. He also turned out to have a felony warrant from another auto-theft case in which he is charged, so we are identifying him as 24-year-old Cainan Bear-Garza, whose previous arrest was one month ago today for allegedly robbing Delridge Home Depot (he spent 11 days in jail after that arrest). The warrant’s not for that case, though; it’s for an October auto theft in the Roxhill area, for which he was charged a day after he was jailed in the Home Depot case. The warrant was issued, documents say, because Bear-Garza failed to show up for the day-reporting program to which he was assigned when he was released on February 5th.