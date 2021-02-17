WEATHER, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC: Wednesday morning watch

6:16 AM: Good morning. Almost back to normal – sunshine in the forecast today. Tuesday’s sunset – photographed by James Tilley from Alki – hinted at it:
TRANSIT: Metro is on its regular routes. … MV Doc Maynard is back as the West Seattle Water Taxi vessel … The Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth ferry route is back to 2-boat service.
BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES: 331st morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here’s how things are looking:
Low Bridge: Sixth week for automated enforcement cameras, while restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily. Here’s a bridge view:
West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:
Highland Park Way/Holden – with a new left-turn signal for northbound HP Way, turning to westbound Holden:
The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):
The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):
For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:
To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.
See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.
Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.
