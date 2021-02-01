VALENTINE’S DAY: West Seattle Junction ‘Love 4 All’ boxes, online-shopping event

If you plan to get a gift for a special someone this Valentine’s Day – now less than 2 weeks away – here’s a chance to show love not only to the recipient, but also to local independent businesses. In the spirit of previous holiday “boxes” sold through the West Seattle Junction Association, you can buy “Love 4 All” boxes – “filled with treats hand-curated with loving care from the Junction merchants” (plus tickets for a jewelry raffle) – and/or “Love at Home” boxes for kids “with a special Valentine book, two crafts, and other heartfelt treats.” You can order the boxes by going here. WSJA also is presenting an online-shopping event 4-9 pm this Thursday (February 4th); then next week, the West Seattle Art Walk becomes a Heart Walk, on February 11th.