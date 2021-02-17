VIDEO: Trash burns in street after truck fire in Fauntleroy

6:55 PM: Thanks for the tip. A “car fire” callout in the 4000 block of SW Barton is actually a solid-waste truck fire, says our texter, and police are being dispatched for traffic control – the dispatcher described it as a “large trash fire in the roadway.’ We’re on the way to check it out.

7:11 PM: Adding reader video sent by Eric Nordlund. As it shows, and as our crew reports, the truck had to dump trash in the street after the truck broke out – and that’s where the trash burned. No injuries.

(WSB photo)

Now they have to figure out how to get it cleaned up.

7:24 PM: Police have just told dispatch that the road is likely to be blocked “for several hours.”