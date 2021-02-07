THE CHAMPS: Denny/Sealth nutrition team scores big, might make Super Bowl cameo

Congratulations to the school nutrition team at Denny International Middle School and Chief Sealth International High School, which have continued feeding students throughout the pandemic! The announcement is from Denny principal Jeff Clark:

Guess how many meals were given out to our community, thanks to all of the efforts being run out the Denny/Sealth kitchen last month.

If you guessed 23,733, you are correct! This number makes us the largest food distribution site in the entire state of Washington!

A very large number of meals go out thanks to our partnership with Amazon and their delivery drivers. A couple of months ago, a production crew came to Denny to film. It is possible that we might see Ms. Doree and our fabulous team during an Amazon Super Bowl commercial (they won’t tell us ahead of time).

Super Bowl commercial or no Super Bowl commercial, our amazing kitchen team and all of our partners deserve a massive shout-out of appreciation on behalf of our staff and entire community! Go Dolphins!