SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USCGC Polar Star, icebreaker home from Arctic mission

February 20, 2021 12:36 pm
(Photo by Lynn Hall)

Thanks to everyone who sent photos! That’s the heavy icebreaker USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10), returning home to Seattle this morning after a 2 1/2-month journey to the Arctic. The 45-year-old heavy icebreaker usually goes to the Antarctic this time of year, but the pandemic got in the way of that mission, and the Coast Guard announced in October that Polar Star would head north instead. Here’s an Alaska news report on the end of the Polar Star’s deployment; see photos here.

