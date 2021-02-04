VIDEO: Seattle Public Schools says most in-person learning won’t resume until after March 1st

5:40 PM: Seattle Public Schools says that the students returning to in-person learning will return in phases, with the first phase serving special-education students. That means the others, preschoolers through 1st-graders, won’t start until sometime after March 1st. Also from the briefing that’s under way now, the district says about 50 percent of eligible families have indicated their students will return for in-person classes. District officials are also describing the schedules – the special-education students would attend Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, while the preschoolers, kindergarteners, and 1st graders would be split into A and B groups – Mondays and Tuesdays for one, Thursdays and Fridays for the other. More details to come – families were repeatedly advised to check the district’s website, but it’s currently down again.

5:48 PM: The briefing’s over; we’ve added the recorded video above.