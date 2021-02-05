REOPENING: Viscon Cellars tasting room, on Saturdays

Reopenings continue in this first week of Phase 2 for King County. Starting tomorrow, Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) will reopen its tasting room, 1-4 pm Saturdays, limited capacity as per state rules. You can stop in for tastings or glasses or to pick up bottles of Viscon Cellars wine, which also can be ordered online. If you’re interested in wine and chocolate for Valentine’s Day, Viscon Cellars is offering a pack of Intrigue Chocolate Co. medallions with the purchase of 4 bottles of wine.