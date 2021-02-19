Power flickers after driver hits pole on Highland Park Way SW

If your power flickered a short time ago, this is likely why: A driver is reported to have hit a pole on Highland Park Way near West Marginal Way SW. The SFD dispatch says injuries are minor.
West Seattle, Washington
20 Saturday
If your power flickered a short time ago, this is likely why: A driver is reported to have hit a pole on Highland Park Way near West Marginal Way SW. The SFD dispatch says injuries are minor.
Wow that was quick ! They should put some barriers in front of the poles. Always seems to be the same few on the curve on that hill
| 1 COMMENT