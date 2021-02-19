West Seattle, Washington

Power flickers after driver hits pole on Highland Park Way SW

February 19, 2021 10:50 pm
 West Seattle news

If your power flickered a short time ago, this is likely why: A driver is reported to have hit a pole on Highland Park Way near West Marginal Way SW. The SFD dispatch says injuries are minor.

  • Guy February 19, 2021 (10:54 pm)
    Wow that was quick ! They should put some barriers in front of the poles. Always seems to be the same few on the curve on that hill

