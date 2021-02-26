PLAY! New pickleball option in West Seattle

Pickleball is popular – and you have a new option for where to play in West Seattle. The photo and announcement were sent by Verne:

Lifelong Recreation, in coordination with a program called Rec ’N the Streets, is offering a new playing option at Delridge Community Center courts.

Every Wednesday from 11 – 1 p.m. all four pickleball courts are being reserved for pickleball play. They are hoping to entice players to use these courts and to introduce new players to the game. Nets have been purchased, along with paddles and balls as well as some bright reflective court markers to help players see the court lines better.

Got a friend that wants to learn to play? Have them show up on Wednesdays at Delridge, 11 am-1 pm. Got some teens who need to get some PE credit? bring em to Delridge on Wednesdays.

It only lasts till mid April. Proper social distancing and masks are required.