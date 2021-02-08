ONE MORE WEEK: Southwest Seattle Historical Society’s youth writing contest, with cash prizes

Reminder to students thinking about, or planning on, entering the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s first-ever writing contest for youth – the deadline for entries is now one week away! The theme, as originally announced, is “Women History Makers of the Duwamish Peninsula.” From the SWSHS announcement:

Students should submit an essay that explores the contributions of a specific woman from the Duwamish Peninsula who has made a historical impact on the community, past or present, famous or not-yet-famous. Essays will be accepted in English, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

Winners will be selected in each grade category outlined below:

Grades: 3 – 5: 250 words maximum

Grades: 6 — 8: 500 words maximum

Grades: 9 – 12: 750 words maximum

Essays will be judged by a panel of SWSHS staff, volunteers, and community partners based on the following criteria:

Demonstrated understanding of the woman as a person and the role she has played or is playing in the history of the Duwamish Peninsula

Effective use of descriptive language.

Correct punctuation, spelling, and grammar

For grades 6 and up, appropriate citations in any reference style.

The winner in the high school category will receive a $125 cash prize and the winner in middle school category will receive a $75 cash prize. Winners in all categories will receive a special certificate and gift from the Southwest Seattle Historical Society and Paper Boat Booksellers. Winning essays will also be published on the Historical Society’s website and West Seattle Blog. Best of all, winners will be honored at a special digital event hosted by the Historical Society!