Need a snow shovel? Visit the West Seattle Tool Library

While we await the mid-afternoon forecast update to get the latest on snow probability, many are preparing, just in case. The West Seattle Tool Library wants you to know it has 12 snow shovels available for rent, first-come first-served, for just $1. The Tool Library is on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, 4408 Delridge Way SW. Executive director Eric Renn adds, “Also note that kindness is key in these challenging times, and if you’ve got neighbors that are elderly or unable, please help them out and shovel their sidewalks or vehicles.” The Tool Library is open 5 pm-8 pm today and its inventory is online at wstools.org.
West Seattle, Washington
10 Wednesday
| 0 COMMENTS