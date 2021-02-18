West Seattle, Washington

Mars landing watch, West Marginal open house, Alki Community Council, and more for the rest of your West Seattle Thursday

February 18, 2021 11:23 am
(Tuesday photo by Gene Pavola)

Reminders about what’s happening for the rest of this busy day:

ENDOLYNE JOE’S REOPENS: The restaurant at 9261 45th SW in Fauntleroy reopened today, 11 am-8 pm, with curbside service and limited indoor dining. The new menu includes $5 specials for those short on cash, and ways for those who aren’t to help cover others’ costs.

DAY OF REMEMBRANCE: Noon-1:30 pm online event presented by South Seattle College (WSB sponsor). Here’s the viewing link.

WATCH MARS LANDING WITH ALICE: 12:20-1:15 pm, West Seattle skywatching expert/educator Alice Enevoldsen is hosting an online viewing event for the Perseverance landing – register ASAP! The info’s here.

DEMONSTRATION: Organizer Scott‘s twice-weekly sign-waving for racial justice is 4-6 pm at 16th/Holden; signs available if you don’t bring your own.

WEST MARGINAL WAY OPEN HOUSE: At the heart of SDOT‘s proposal for West Marginal Way north of the Duwamish Longhouse is a two-way protected bicycle lane in what’s currently the outside southbound motor-vehicle lane. Our most recent report is here. Tell SDOT what you think, and/or ask questions, during tonight’s online open house at 6 pm; viewing links are here.

SUMMIT ATLAS OPEN HOUSE: The charter middle/high school in Arbor Heights has an online open house for interested students/families tonight, 6 pm – info (including registration link) here.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: The community is welcome at tonight’s board meeting, featuring guests from Seattle Parks and Seattle Police, 7 pm online. Here’s the viewing link or call 206-337-9723 – Meeting ID 995 1615 6974 and passcode 638862.

