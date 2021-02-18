Mars landing watch, West Marginal open house, Alki Community Council, and more for the rest of your West Seattle Thursday

(Tuesday photo by Gene Pavola)

Reminders about what’s happening for the rest of this busy day:

ENDOLYNE JOE’S REOPENS: The restaurant at 9261 45th SW in Fauntleroy reopened today, 11 am-8 pm, with curbside service and limited indoor dining. The new menu includes $5 specials for those short on cash, and ways for those who aren’t to help cover others’ costs.

DAY OF REMEMBRANCE: Noon-1:30 pm online event presented by South Seattle College (WSB sponsor). Here’s the viewing link.

WATCH MARS LANDING WITH ALICE: 12:20-1:15 pm, West Seattle skywatching expert/educator Alice Enevoldsen is hosting an online viewing event for the Perseverance landing – register ASAP! The info’s here.

DEMONSTRATION: Organizer Scott‘s twice-weekly sign-waving for racial justice is 4-6 pm at 16th/Holden; signs available if you don’t bring your own.

WEST MARGINAL WAY OPEN HOUSE: At the heart of SDOT‘s proposal for West Marginal Way north of the Duwamish Longhouse is a two-way protected bicycle lane in what’s currently the outside southbound motor-vehicle lane. Our most recent report is here. Tell SDOT what you think, and/or ask questions, during tonight’s online open house at 6 pm; viewing links are here.

SUMMIT ATLAS OPEN HOUSE: The charter middle/high school in Arbor Heights has an online open house for interested students/families tonight, 6 pm – info (including registration link) here.

ALKI COMMUNITY COUNCIL: The community is welcome at tonight’s board meeting, featuring guests from Seattle Parks and Seattle Police, 7 pm online. Here’s the viewing link or call 206-337-9723 – Meeting ID 995 1615 6974 and passcode 638862.