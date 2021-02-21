West Seattle, Washington

LISTEN: All Ways West Seattle features ‘Typewriter Guy,’ and more from us

February 21, 2021 10:27 am
A Sunday morning listening note: After All Ways West Seattle podcaster Keith Bacon spent time recently talking with us about WSB, he decided to run the interview in two parts, and his newest episode features the conclusion. Also featured in the current AWWS episode: Writer Sean Petrie, the “Typewriter Guy,” seen (in pre-pandemic times) creating poetry in public and, most recently, the book “Listen to the Trees,” including West Seattle-inspired poems. Keith has produced more than 20 episodes of All Ways West Seattle so far, all available here.

