LAST CALL! Student writers, artists invited to be part of a local zine

Earlier this month, we shared a call for local student writers and artists to send in work for a zine that Lauren Grosskopf of West Seattle-based nonprofit literary press Pleasure Boat Studio plans to publish, In case a young writer/artist in your household missed the announcement, she’s extended the deadline to next Tuesday (March 2nd). It’ll be “a small magazine of kids art, comics, poetry, writing for elementary and middle-school ages.” From the original announcement:

Kids can send in anything they’ve done that they like, or make something new. It will be in full color. This may be a one-time thing or I may put one out yearly depending. Please send high-res JPEGS or PDFs to:

Lauren Grosskopf, Publisher/Designer

lauren@pleasureboatstudio.com

She’s publishing the zine to celebrate “children’s creativity and expression.”