If you’re in need of a COVID-19 test today, one more option – a public pop-up presented by Neighborcare and Seattle Housing Authority at Longfellow Creek Apartments, 5915 Delridge Way SW. They tell us all are welcome – just show up and they’ll register you. If you have health insurance that covers it, they’ll bill it, but if not, the test is free. This is continuing until 4 pm today; here’s the flyer.