GRATITUDE: Community donations keep neighbors warm, thanks to Dave Newman State Farm Agency’s clothing-drive

On this freezing night, it’s heartwarming to know that some neighbors have coats and other warm clothing because of community generosity. The annual donation drive coordinated by Dave Newman State Farm Agency (WSB sponsor) drew the most donations ever, the agency reports:

Thanks, West Seattle!

The West Seattle Helpline annual clothing drive has once again been a big success! This year’s donations from generous friends and neighbors allow the West Seattle Helpline to assist local citizens at a critical time of year.

The clothing drive at Dave Newman State Farm Agency happens every year in December and January. This year marked the most donations we have ever received – THANKS, FRIENDS AND NEIGHBORS. And thanks to volunteers like lifelong West Seattle resident Rodger Tanner, who not only volunteers with the clothing drive every year but also assists the Helpline with facilities, maintenance and equipment.

Watch for the clothing drive at the end of this year – December and January are hard cold months for many citizens.

Respectfully,

Dave Newman