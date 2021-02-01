FOLLOWUP: Sylvan Way pavement-repair date set

(January 17th photo courtesy Sam)

Following the recent Seattle Public Utilities drainage-repair work on Sylvan Way, SPU promised it would return to smooth out the bumpy surface left behind. They’ve just announced the plan for that:

A contractor for Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) will begin asphalt paving on Sylvan Way SW beginning Monday, Feb. 15. SPU completed a drainage improvement project on Sylvan Way SW last month and is permanently restoring the roadway.

Work hours are anticipated to be 9 am to 4 pm. On Feb. 15, one lane near 6950 Sylvan Way SW will be closed. Two-way traffic will be maintained by flaggers on site. All travel lanes will be open outside of working hours. The following day, on Tuesday, Feb. 16, crews will complete paving on the shoulder of the road, near 7194 Sylvan Way SW. Both travel lanes will remain open, but vehicles should use caution near the work area. Asphalt paving work is weather-dependent, and schedule is subject to change.