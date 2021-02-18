FOLLOWUP: 1 question for City Council Position 8 candidate Mike McQuaid during his West Seattle stop

As reported here Wednesday, South Lake Union community activist Mike McQuaid is the second candidate to declare he’s running for Seattle City Council citywide Position 8. He is the first to make a campaign stop in West Seattle. As part of a citywide post-announcement tour today, he stopped at Husky Deli in The Junction:

His campaign announcement didn’t address one major topic that has been on the City Council’s front burner in various ways during the past year – crime and public safety. So we asked about his views on that.

Council Position 8 is one of four citywide positions that’ll be on your ballot in August and November – along with Council Position 9, Mayor, and City Attorney.