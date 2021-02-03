District 1 Community Network, West Marginal Way, and what else is up for your Wednesday

(Snow-capped Olympics this morning, photographed by Lynn Hall)

Notes for the hours ahead:

WESTSIDE SCHOOL KINDERGARTEN TOUR: Online tour at 1:30 pm for prospective Westside School (WSB sponsor) kindergarten families. Email tedh@westsideschool.org for participation information.

PATHFINDER K-8 ELEMENTARY TOUR: Online tour at 5:30 pm for prospective K-5 families at Pathfinder K-8. For participation information, see our calendar listing.

WEST MARGINAL WAY OPTIONS: On Sunday, we reported on what SDOT is now considering for southbound West Marginal Way SW, north of the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse. Tonight at 6 pm, a presentation/discussion is part of the Seattle Bicycle Advisory Board‘s online monthly meeting. The agenda has information on how to watch/comment.

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: All are welcome as the West Seattle/South Park coalition of community advocates meets online at 7 pm. Our calendar listing includes agenda topics and how to watch/participate.

(Panoramic view of the Olympics this morning, photographed by James Bratsanos)

TONIGHT’S SUNSET: 5:14 pm. Might even be visible!