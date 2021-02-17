CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Suspected mail thief back in jail after second arrest in four days

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

Last Thursday, we published a police alert about 37-year-old Jason A. Turner, who they describe as a “prolific mail thief” who focuses on North Delridge.

This morning he’s in jail again, after a second arrest in four days. Police say they objected to his release after Saturday’s arrest but he was let go Monday anyway – then arrested again on Tuesday.

According to the police-report narrative from Saturday’s arrest, officers spotted Turner “walking near Sylvan Way/Delridge Way” just after 3 pm. fitting the description of a suspect in two reports of mail theft that day. The report says he had pieces of mail stuffed into his clothing: “Without being asked, Turner stated he goes into mailboxes to get mail because he is looking for good things to sell.” Police say he was in possession of “14 total pieces from 3 different addresses, with 4 different names,” none of them his. That qualified as a potential felony (RCW 9A.56.370). After he was arrested and read his rights, the report adds, he told police “he was specifically looking for credit cards that people had applied for because he has had success using those in the past.” Turner was booked into jail but released Monday evening, without bail being set.

Then on Tuesday, according to SW Precinct commander Capt. Kevin Grossman, officers arrested Turner again “after responding to a 911 call that he was stealing mail along 25th Ave SW (near SW Brandon St).” That was one of two calls, the first at 7:46 am, just 13 hours after he got out of jail. Capt. Grossman says one caller recognized the suspect from the photo we published last week. This time, police say, they recovered nearly 200 pieces of stolen mail.

Turner will likely have a first-appearance hearing today and police will again ask that he not be released on personal recognizance. They say the case that one detective will send to prosecutors includes a 2020 mail-theft case with ~20 victims, a more-recent case alleging mail theft and forgery with almost 50 victims, an attempted car prowl, plus these brand-new cases. Police also say another detective has been investigating a January mail-theft case. Records show no previous felony charges against Turner, but he has two open cases in which he’s been charged with misdemeanors.

What about federal charges for mail theft? you might wonder. Police say a USPIS Inspector also was called to the precinct to interview Turner before he wa taken to jail, where he’s been since just after 2 pm Tuesday.

This is his third arrest this month. After the first one, on February 3rd, prosecutors told police that they did not push to keep him in custody because a judge was unlikely to require bail given that it was a non-violent crime and that Turner had a “limited warrant history.” We have asked the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for comment on their policies – if commenting on this specific case is not possible – and will update this story when we hear back, as well as when we get word on what happens in court today.