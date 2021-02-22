CRIME WATCH: Crash-and-grab business burglary; armed-harassment suspect arrested

Two Crime Watch reports today:

BUSINESS BURGLARY, VIA CAR: Also published on our partner site White Center Now:

That security video shows a burglar inside Grocery Plus at 16th/98th on Saturday night around 10:30 pm – a burglar who got in by crashing a car into the doors:

A member of the store owners’ family provided the video and photos, saying the burglar(s) “drove a mid-sized car/suv in a dark forest green color that police found was stolen into the front doors of the shop. Witnesses across the street have live footage they shared with the police, and the store also has a few surveillance videos that show the suspect rummaging through cigarettes and scratch tickets.” One of those clips is above; here’s a screengrab:

A plate from the car was left behind, and deputies told the victims it was stolen. If you have any information, report it to KCSO, and refer to case # C21005703.

HARASSMENT ARREST: A Highland Park case was spotlighted today on SPD Blotter: