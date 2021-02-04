CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 2/4/2021 roundup

Stats and vaccination updates top tonight’s roundup:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: First, from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, here are today’s cumulative totals:

*77,841 people have tested positive, 264 more than yesterday’s total

*1,279 people have died, 9 more than yesterday’s total

*4,846 people have been hospitalized, 3 more than yesterday’s total

*841.693 people have been tested, 3,522 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the four totals we track were 75,682/1,242/4,763/822,810.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 104.8 million cases worldwide, 26.6 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

VACCINATION UPDATES: Statewide, health officials say, progress is being made, but more vaccine is still needed. It was a major topic of the state Department of Health’s weekly briefing (see the video here). More than 770,000 people have been vaccinated – about a tenth of the state’s population – and the state’s latest daily average is 28,000 a day, on its way to the target of 45,000 a day. In his briefing later (see the video here), Gov. Inslee says the systems are in place to meet that 45,000/day goal, all that’s needed is enough vaccine. For example, the Health Department says, 612 providers requested 358,000 first doses for a recent week, but the federal allotment was less than a third that. … Also explained by the state today, its process of vaccine allocation:

We’ve received a lot of questions recently regarding the state’s allocation process. This week, DOH allocated 19% of vaccine to community health centers, federally qualified health centers, local health jurisdictions and private practitioners, 23% to hospitals, 36% to mass vaccination sites, 19% to pharmacies, and 3% to tribes and Urban Indian Health Programs. State allocations of vaccines go to sites that are locally run, as well as the mass vaccination sites. Each week, the state allocates vaccine from our limited supply to enrolled providers through a multi-step process that starts Saturday and is completed by Thursday night to meet the CDC’s Friday morning ordering deadline. Enrolled providers place their requests through the state’s Immunization Information System (WAIIS) and DOH gathers information from Local Health Jurisdictions to help determine their priorities of where vaccine should go. Decisions are made based on several factors: proportional population of those eligible in the county, data from providers, provider’s current inventory and documented throughput, equity, and access at all provider types (hospitals, pharmacies, mass vaccination sites, and clinics).

The state has more than 1,000 enrolled providers so far.

RETURNING TO IN-PERSON LEARNING: Seattle Public Schools now says the first groups to return will be phased in, not all on March 1st as expected.

NEED FOOD? 2-5 pm tomorrow at Food Lifeline (815 S. 96th) HQ, emergency food boxes are available.

GOT PHOTOS/TIPS? 206-293-6302, text or voice, or westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!