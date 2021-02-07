CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 2/7/2021 roundup

Pandemic updates, as February’s first week concludes:

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: Tonight’s numbers from the King County daily-summary dashboard appear to have balanced out last night’s two-digit case count and five-digit testing count:

*78,686 people have tested positive, 537 more than yesterday’s total

*1,299 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*4,902 people have been hospitalized, 12 more than yesterday’s total

*855,745 people have been tested, 692 more than yesterday’s total

You might recall the county had no update last Sunday – so we’ll just note that two weeks ago, the King County totals were 74,562/1,215/4,725/813,111.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 106.1 million cases and 2,317,000+ deaths, 463,000+ of them in the U.S. – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

VAX FACTS: Two City County committees will dive into the state of the vaccination situation on Tuesday – the Public Safety and Human Services Committee at 9:30 am, Governance and Education at 2 pm. Find the agendas – which include information on how to watch/comment – here.

NEED FOOD? 3-5 pm Friday (February 12th), Highland Park Elementary (1012 SW Trenton) will be the site of a drive-up event to hand out food “snack packs” – they’ll contain milk, cheese, yogurt, 2 kinds of meat, sour cream, and onions

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!