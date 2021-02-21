CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 2/21/2021 roundup, including our weekly West Seattle trend check

The county’s data dashboard skipped the Saturday update again this weekend, so we start with two days’ data:

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: Here are the Sunday numbers from the King County daily-summary dashboard:

*81,175 people have tested positive, 316 more than Friday’s total

*1,345 people have died, unchanged from Friday’s total

*5,072 people have been hospitalized, 10 more than Friday’s total

*888,341 people have been tested, 880 more than Friday’s total

One week ago, the King County totals were 80,144/1,321/4,997/877,293.

WEST SEATTLE TRENDS: Here’s our weekly check of this stat – on Sunday again this time, since the county didn’t update its dashboards Saturday – with numbers shown in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the daily-summary dashboard, combining the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas” (HRAs). For the past two weeks, 66 positive test results; 115 in the 2 weeks before that; 240 in the two weeks before that. … We also are noting WS death totals each week. The total deaths for the entire pandemic in the two HRAs comprising West Seattle: 60, unchanged from a week ago.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 111.3 million cases and 2,466,000+ deaths, 498,000+ of them in the U.S. – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

VACCINATION SITUATION: As reported earlier this evening, there’s a limited-space clinic for people 65+ in West Seattle next Friday/Saturday … We just checked the lists on both the official state Vaccine Locator and the unofficial covidwa.com, nothing else showing as available in our area right now.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!