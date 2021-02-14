CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 2/14/2021 roundup, including our weekly West Seattle trend check

After skipping a day, the county’s data dashboard updated today, so we have two days’ data:

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: Today’s numbers from the King County daily-summary dashboard:

*80,144 people have tested positive, 463 more than Friday’s total

*1,321 people have died, 3 more than Friday’s total

*4,997 people have been hospitalized, 42 more than Friday’s total

*877,293 people have been tested, 5,889 more than Friday’s total

One week ago, the King County totals were 78,686/1,299/4,902/855,745.

WEST SEATTLE TRENDS: Here’s our weekly check of this stat – delayed a day since the county didn’t update its dashboards Saturday – with numbers shown in two-week increments via the “geography over time” tab on the daily-summary dashboard, combining the totals from the West Seattle and Delridge “health reporting areas” (HRAs). For the past two weeks, 76 positive test results; 136 in the 2 weeks before that; 295 in the two weeks before that. … We also are noting WS death totals each week; using the HRAs, since they are the most precise count. The total deaths for the entire pandemic in the two HRAs comprising West Seattle: 60, one more than a week ago.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 108.8 million cases and 2,399,000+ deaths, 485,000+ of them in the U.S. – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

TESTING TOMORROW: The West Seattle test site in the Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot (2801 SW Thistle) is scheduled to be open Monday.

MAYOR’S LAST ‘STATE OF THE CITY’ ADDRESS: Tomorrow, Mayor Jenny Durkan will give her last State of the City address, with the pandemic expected to be the central focus, especially current concerns over equitable vaccine distribution. Seattle Channel will stream the speech live at 5:05 pm Monday.

