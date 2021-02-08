CORONAVIRUS: Monday 2/8/2021 roundup

The nightly numbers check tops tonight’s pandemic roundup:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the key points of the daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health:

*78,863 people have tested positive, 177 more than yesterday’s total

*1,299 people have died, unchanged from Saturday’s total

*4,909 people have been hospitalized, 7 more than yesterday’s total

*862,969 people have been tested, 7,224 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 77,017/1,264/4,815/832,970.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 106.4 million cases, 2,324,000+ deaths. See the other stats – nation by nation – here.

VACCINATION SITUATION: No major news today. No local sites added to the state’s “where to find it” map. We are likely to hear a lot tomorrow, though, when two City Council committees devote the bulk of their meetings to vaccination discussions – the city response during the Public Safety and Human Services Committee meeting at 9:30 pm (agenda/viewing/commenting info here), equity and distribution roundtables during the Governance and Education Committee meeting at 2 pm (agenda/viewing/commenting info here).

VACCINE FACT-CHECKING: Public Health has launched a new page to try to clear up some misinformation.

ECONOMIC RECOVERY BILL: Gov. Inslee signed legislation today affecting both unemployment benefits and the taxes businesses pay to fund them. Here’s the announcement.

NEED FOOD? This week’s nearest Food Lifeline distribution is 2-5 pm Friday (February 12th) at 815 S. 96th … Also on Friday, “snack packs” will be distributed in a free drive-up event at Highland Park Elementary, 3-5 pm, 1012 SW Trenton.

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!