City Attorney Pete Holmes @ West Seattle Crime Prevention Council, and what else is up for your Tuesday

Thanks to Laura Thomas for the photo of a squirrel taking refuge in a birdhouse. Today it should be safe to emerge – warming into the upper 40s, close to normal for this time of year, as what’s left of the snow continues to melt. Notes for today/tonight:

REMINDER, GARBAGE/RECYCLING DELAYED ONE DAY ALL WEEK: Waste Management is scheduled to pick up Monday customers today, which means Tuesday customers will be on Wednesday, etc.

CITY COUNCIL: Their first meetings of the week are also delayed a day, because of Monday’s holiday; the 9:30 am “briefing meeting” is under way now, and the “full council” meeting is at 2 pm – agendas are here, with information on commenting/viewing.

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING: 2:30 pm, Gov. Jay Inslee gives his next briefing on the pandemic, with media Q&A. You can watch the live stream here.

DEMONSTRATION: Organizer Scott will lead the twice-weekly streetcorner sign-waving in support of Black lives, 4-6 pm at 16th/Holden. Signs available if you can’t bring your own.

CITY ATTORNEY AT WEST SEATTLE CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL: The monthly meeting to hear from and talk with West Seattle police has q special guest tonight, just announced: City Attorney Pete Holmes (who recently announced he is running for re-election). The meeting is online at 6 pm – here’s the Teams link for watching and/or participating. (Our archives show his last visit to the group was in 2015.)