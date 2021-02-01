BIZNOTES: West 5, Rebellyous Foods, StarCycle

Three biznotes this evening:

WEST 5 TURNS 18: Local artist-and-more Jeff Gilbert created that poster for the 18th anniversary of West 5, where the party will last all month long at 4539 California SW. With our area now in Phase 2, West 5 is also open again for capacity-limited indoor seating. Special feature of the anniversary celebration, 2003 pricing – $7 each – on three signature menu items, Astral Mac ‘n’ Cheese, Sloppy Joe, and Mai Tai. (You can hear the story of the famous cocktail on the new episode of All Ways West Seattle.)

REBELLYOUS FOODS’ NEW PRODUCTS: If you’re vegetarian/vegan, or just looking to eat more meatless meals, the West Seattle Triangle-based company has three new products for you:

Rebellyous Foods, a company that creates groundbreaking manufacturing technology for plant-based meats, announced today the rollout of three new products: a new formulation of its nuggets and the addition of patties and tenders to the product portfolio. The products are launching in select grocers in Oregon and Washington this week. Rebellyous Nuggets, Patties, and Tenders are 100% plant-based with no cholesterol, antibiotics, or hormones, and less saturated fat than chicken nuggets. In the coming weeks, shoppers at more than 20 stores in the Pacific Northwest will be able to find the products in the freezer case at an MSRP of $5.99. The new product is also available for foodservice and will be on menus at Seattle-area chicken chain Ma’ono, Cycle Dogs, Cafe Red, Wayward Cafe, and Galaxy Rune with more restaurants adding the products weekly.

In West Seattle, Rebellyous Foods products are carried by West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor) and Wildwood Market.

STARCYCLE WEST SEATTLE: With Phase 2 allowing more indoor fitness, StarCycle (4532 42nd SW) reopened today for indoor spin classes.

