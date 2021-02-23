BIZNOTE: Need health insurance?

Need health insurance? Carol at Financial Designs in West Seattle – a registered agent for the Washington Healthplanfinder – wants to be sure you know about an extended enrollment period that’s now open:

The Washington Health Benefit Exchange will provide a special enrollment period for Washingtonians to enroll in health insurance. What you need to know This special enrollment runs through May 15, 2021 and applies to: -Those currently uninsured -Those enrolled on short term limited duration plans, health-sharing ministries plans, or COBRA plans -Current Washington Healthplanfinder enrollees are not eligible and MAY NOT change plans -Reminder: Enrollment is offered year-round to individuals and families eligible for Washington Apple Health (Medicaid)

Carol is happy to answer questions or help you through the Healthplanfinder – 425-392-7390.