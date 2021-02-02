BIZNOTE: Last week for Capco Beverages – with future in flux

This is the last week for the liquor store Capco Beverages at Capco Plaza in The Junction (4100 SW Alaska), says manager Dolly Amend, but its future is in flux again. We first reported in November that the store was closing because Swedish is taking over that space. Then last month there was word of a new owner. Now, Amend says, that sale has fallen through but another one is pending, still with the aim of moving the store to Jefferson Square – with the same staff – but in the meantime, the store’s closing after this week, she says. “The discounts are deep … the last week of great deals.” P.S. As for Swedish’s plan in the space, we’ve asked repeatedly for information; so far, no comment.