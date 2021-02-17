About the big police response at Westwood Village

Thanks for the tips. Big police response at Westwood Village right now. Officers at the scene tell us there was a break-in at the building that houses businesses including Wyatt’s Jewelers (WSB sponsor) and Chico’s. They believe one suspect might be in the future Ross building to the south. Target is closed until police give them the go-ahead to reopen. K-9s are helping with the search; police say there is concern the suspect might have a weapon. More later.
