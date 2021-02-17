West Seattle, Washington

17 Wednesday

36℉

About the big police response at Westwood Village

February 17, 2021 7:50 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle police | Westwood

Thanks for the tips. Big police response at Westwood Village right now. Officers at the scene tell us there was a break-in at the building that houses businesses including Wyatt’s Jewelers (WSB sponsor) and Chico’s. They believe one suspect might be in the future Ross building to the south. Target is closed until police give them the go-ahead to reopen. K-9s are helping with the search; police say there is concern the suspect might have a weapon. More later.

Share This

No Replies to "About the big police response at Westwood Village"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.