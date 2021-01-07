YOU CAN HELP: Combat Arts Academy’s annual food-and-more donation drive is on!

The holiday season is over, but community needs – and giving opportunities – are not. Here’s a way you can help – the annual Combat Arts Academy donation drive for the West Seattle Food Bank and its Clothesline, which help thousands of your neighbors in need.

From the CAA announcement:

In the early years, CAA collected about 1,500 pounds of food each food drive; in 2020, we collected 6,000 lbs of food! In light of the pandemic and all of the challenges it has posed, we want to encourage donations of any kind, instead of setting a specific weight goal. Currently, financial contributions are highly encouraged by the WSFB due to the pandemic, but we (CAA) will collect any of the following items:

Clothesline – Gently used or new items for any age (infants, kids, teens, adults), including:

Underwear (New only)

Gloves, Coats, Scarves (think Seattle winter-wear)

Blankets, Sleeping Bags, Linens

Diapers & Formula

Any clothing

Visit https://westseattlefoodbank.org/clothesline/ to find more requested items.

WSFB – any non-perishable, canned, or packaged item is welcome

Shelf-stable milk

Juice (individual servings)

Canned Meals (soup, chili, Mac and Cheese, etc.)

Healthy snacks (granola bars, raisins, fruit leather, dried fruit, etc.)

Individual Snack packs (peanut butter, tuna, etc.)

Applesauce/fruit cups

Visit westseattlefoodbank.org/donate-food to find more requested food items.

Financial Donations:

– Drop off a check (made payable to the West Seattle Food Bank) at the front desk for the drive, or contribute online at westseattlefoodbank.org/donate-money. If you choose to contribute online, please add a note that it’s on behalf of the CAA Drive.

The amazing thing about the WSFB is how they strengthen the West Seattle community through the power of neighbors helping neighbors; their mission is so important in this current time of need.

Donations accepted at Combat Arts Academy (5050 Delridge Way SW), Monday-Friday 8 am-8 pm. For questions or comments, contact us at welcome@caaseattle.com or 206-420-1834