‘Who Writes My History Books?’ Free online tours offered by Southwest Seattle Historical Society

(Log House Museum, file photo)

The home of West Seattle’s history is offering a new virtual experience – here’s the announcement:

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society is pleased to announce its first digital tour experience “Who Writes My History Books? Why Your Voice Matters In Living History.” Join us for an online tour to experience the enrichment that an in-person field trip experience affords, even while we can’t be together. This tour is open for student groups Grades 6 – 12, and any interested adult groups. Sign ups are required at least two weeks before your desired tour date. “Who Writes My History Books?” is a free experience. Tours will be available from 11 AM – 3 PM on Thursdays and Fridays on a first-come first-served basis. Tours will be capped at 25 for school groups and 12 for adult groups.

“Who Writes My History Books?” breaks down the historical process, and empowers students to document their thoughts and experiences as active witnesses of history. By the end of the tour, participants should:

-Understand why individual accounts of history matter (including yours!)

-Be familiar with the basic steps of the historical process

-Have practice asking questions to better understand historical documents

-Be exposed to the idea that history is constantly being rewritten. Our understanding of history can seem static, but how we interpret history changes all the time!

To register, please visit www.loghousemuseum.org, call 206-350-0999, or email museum@loghousemuseum.org. Tours run for approximately one hour. Tour availability is based on docent availability and is subject to change.