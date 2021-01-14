West Seattle, Washington

15 Friday

UPDATE: Orcas in view off West Seattle

January 14, 2021 3:12 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 Seen at sea | West Seattle news | Whales | Wildlife

3:12 PM: Thanks to Kersti Muul of Salish Wildlife Watch for the tip: Orcas are in view from West Seattle right now! They’re visible from Constellation Park, east of mid-channel, Kersti says, southbound, passing Blake Island. Let us know if you see them.

3:29 PM: Update from Kersti – they’re “just hanging” off Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook (across from Me-Kwa-Mooks – she says they’re transients so they may well be hunting (transients eat other marine mammals, unlike resident orcas, who focus on fish).

4:22 PM: Among those who’ve seen them, Mike Jensen:

3 Replies to "UPDATE: Orcas in view off West Seattle"

  • Kersti Muul January 14, 2021 (3:31 pm)
    It’s stunning out here y’all…

  • Alayna January 14, 2021 (3:43 pm)
    Ohh awesome!  I hope they come a little further south..

  • Bryan Weiner January 14, 2021 (4:00 pm)
    The are off Lincoln Park now, near the pool. Visible to naked eye. 

