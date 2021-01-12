West Seattle, Washington

13 Wednesday

51℉

WEST SEATTLE WINDSTORM: Power outages affecting thousands of customers

January 12, 2021 11:58 pm
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

11:58 PM: The wind started kicking up in a big way a short time ago, and now we’re getting the first power-outage reports. So far we’re hearing from the north part of the peninsula – Alki, north of The Junction, North Delridge, Fairmount …4,391 homes/businesses per the Seattle City Light map.

12:09 AM: Also an outage of more than 4,000 customers just to the south, including White Center. … A tree is reported down across both lanes of Marine View Drive near SW 104th. … Wires are reported down in an alley behind the 3800 block of 45th SW. …. We have not heard wind this ferocious in a long time. City Light says 49,000+ customers are out in its territory so far.

12:34 AM: To the south of us, the map shows two major outages with more than 10,000 customers out. Throughout SCL’s service area, 62,000+ are now affected by what’s mapped as 115 separate outages. The NWS, via Twitter, says, “The worst winds will be over the next few hours & then gradually decrease.”

36 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WINDSTORM: Power outages affecting thousands of customers"

  • Lisa January 13, 2021 (12:00 am)
    Reply

    We’re out at 37th and Andover and I’m seeing a lot of flashes across the sky. Assuming this are boxes exploding.

    • D January 13, 2021 (12:30 am)
      Reply

      We’re close to you!  I think it’s lightning. Some of it almost looks green. Craziest storm ever! 

  • Bradley January 13, 2021 (12:00 am)
    Reply

    Genessee hill by Charlestown. 

  • Jessica Grace January 13, 2021 (12:00 am)
    Reply

    Power out on 37th and Manning

  • 26er January 13, 2021 (12:00 am)
    Reply

    Power went out on 26th across from the delridge play fields at 11:57pm. Very windy and rainy here.

  • David January 13, 2021 (12:00 am)
    Reply

    Power out at 44th / Charlestown west side of 44th

  • On Alki January 13, 2021 (12:00 am)
    Reply

    My power is out on Alki. 

  • Kathleen January 13, 2021 (12:01 am)
    Reply

    Yep ours just went out- 49th/Charlestown. This is some crazy wind!! 

  • Cass January 13, 2021 (12:01 am)
    Reply

    Lights have been flickering but no outage so far in Arbor Heights. I just heard a loud boom that I initially thought was thunder, but I also wonder if it was something getting blown over or a transformer or something. The winds and rain sound awful!

  • T January 13, 2021 (12:01 am)
    Reply

    Lost power at 40th and genesee at about 11:55

  • Amy January 13, 2021 (12:02 am)
    Reply

    Looks like we’re getting lightning too? 

    • WSB January 13, 2021 (12:13 am)
      Reply

      No, that’s flashes from power lines (etc.).

  • Illirik January 13, 2021 (12:03 am)
    Reply

    Just went out for me a few blocks north of 35th and Avalon, power is still on to my south and East though

  • Diverlaura January 13, 2021 (12:03 am)
    Reply

    Over by whale tail park went out a few minutes ago.

  • Snoop January 13, 2021 (12:04 am)
    Reply

    37th Ave Sw and Dakota power out since 11:58 pm.

  • Jeremy Kahn January 13, 2021 (12:05 am)
    Reply

    North Arbor Heights is without power too

  • Wsjs January 13, 2021 (12:06 am)
    Reply

    Heard an explosion and power went out near Hiawatha Park on Walnut. The other side of the street still has power though.

    • Tunnel of lights January 13, 2021 (12:19 am)
      Reply

      Heard that around 11:55 or so. Seeing lots of blue flashes east of Belvidere. 

  • Henrydpainter January 13, 2021 (12:09 am)
    Reply

    Omg!  I see  brown  flabes  in the  sky ,  it looks  scary , I better charge  my phone ,  we  still have have power here in Delride and 40th.

  • wseakell January 13, 2021 (12:12 am)
    Reply

    Power is out over here in White Center near 107th & 19th. Reported to SCL; estimated time of restoration 7 am. I’m hoping that turns out to be accurate!

  • Calires January 13, 2021 (12:12 am)
    Reply

    Looks like the power is out out on the east side of California between Dakota and at least Charlestown.

  • Diane January 13, 2021 (12:13 am)
    Reply

    oh wow, so close; lots of flickering in Belvidere within 1/2 block of the outage map, but still on for now

  • Wsgal January 13, 2021 (12:13 am)
    Reply

    Anyone else hear what sounds like a car horn going off for the last half hour? Can’t figure out where it’s coming from. 

    • Sheala January 13, 2021 (12:37 am)
      Reply

      I have also been hearing what seems to be a car horn or some type of drawn out alarm going off for the last half hour or so. Anyone else hearing this?

  • trickycoolj January 13, 2021 (12:14 am)
    Reply

    Still on for now in High Point but heck of a light show in the sky. I don’t think I’ve felt the floor shake from wind gusts before. O.o

  • Kit January 13, 2021 (12:15 am)
    Reply

    Lights are flickering over in north Admiral. Phones charging! Stay safe. 

  • Emily January 13, 2021 (12:19 am)
    Reply

    Power keeps flickering in Gatewood area. 

  • EJ January 13, 2021 (12:20 am)
    Reply

    Heard a big boom and lost power near 102nd and 35th at 11:56.

  • hj January 13, 2021 (12:20 am)
    Reply

    I’m on the waterfront on Vashon and I can see consistent bright flashes all across Des Moines, Federal Way and such. I have never seen so many transformers blow like this. It’s a bit unsettling. 

  • Julie January 13, 2021 (12:22 am)
    Reply

    Power is out on Avalon.

  • Jason N January 13, 2021 (12:30 am)
    Reply

    Side note – will someone please invent a transformer that doesn’t explode?Thanks in advance.

  • DMP January 13, 2021 (12:31 am)
    Reply

    Still have power here by Gatewood Elementary but it is howling! Anyone have a good suggestion on a weather app or somewhere on Twitter to follow the progress of this moving through? Trying to put my child’s nerves at ease. 

    • Bill January 13, 2021 (12:35 am)
      Reply

      Wunderground.com

    • WSB January 13, 2021 (12:39 am)
      Reply

      National Weather Service quote (I just added above), “The worst winds will be over the next few hours & then gradually decrease.” Pretty scary sounding if you have a lot of trees around (which we do) … but it WILL pass.

  • Paula January 13, 2021 (12:31 am)
    Reply

    We’re at 44/45 and Charlestown. Power is out and we’ve seen more than one plane turn around and head back west . Clearly the wind is whipping them around up there. I’ve only seen this happen once before years ago.

  • Alison January 13, 2021 (12:33 am)
    Reply

    Just saw three bright flashes from/along Alki beach- possible lighting? (I’m facing the sound) Also see a slow moving boat close to the shore. Weird! 

