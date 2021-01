Thanks to @WestSeaWX for the tip – the National Weather Service decided tonight to issue a Wind Advisory alert, 10 pm tonight through 6 am tomorrow. The alert warns of “southwest winds 20 to 35 mph, with gusts 40 to 50 mph.” Charge everything!

P.S. This will overlap with another alert – a Coastal Flooding Advisory for “minor tidal overflow” as the stormy weather crosses paths with the “king tide” high tide, 12.8 feet just after 6 am tomorrow.