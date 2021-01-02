WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Reminder for this rainy night

So far, no reports of flooding – but it’s forecast to be a very rainy night, and the Flood Watch alert remains in effect, so this reminder from Seattle Public Utilities might be of value:
With heavy rain in the forecast tonight through tomorrow, Seattle Public Utilities has extra staff on standby and is ready to respond to any drainage-related issues.
If customers need to report sewer backups or flooding, they should call the 24/7 Operations Response Center at 206-386-1800.
Customers can help prevent flooding and ponding in their area by keeping storm drains in their area clear of debris.
For more information on SPU flooding response, please (go here).
Drainage trouble was blamed for a lot of what we saw in the intense downpour 12 days ago.
