WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Reminder for this rainy night

So far, no reports of flooding – but it’s forecast to be a very rainy night, and the Flood Watch alert remains in effect, so this reminder from Seattle Public Utilities might be of value:

With heavy rain in the forecast tonight through tomorrow, Seattle Public Utilities has extra staff on standby and is ready to respond to any drainage-related issues.

If customers need to report sewer backups or flooding, they should call the 24/7 Operations Response Center at 206-386-1800.

Customers can help prevent flooding and ponding in their area by keeping storm drains in their area clear of debris.

For more information on SPU flooding response, please (go here).