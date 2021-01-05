WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: What’s up today, after a milestone sunrise

Thanks to Jerry Simmons for the photo of today’s colorful sunrise. It’s a milestone – this is the last day of the winter’s latest sunrise (7:57 am) – tomorrow’s sunrise will be at 7:56 am, and ever earlier from there until it gets to 5:11 am in mid-June. Now, highlights for the hours ahead:

NORTHWEST SEAPORT ALLIANCE: 11:30 am online meeting with agenda items including the Terminal 115 fuel-station lease, as previewed here (follow that link for viewing/listening info).

GOVERNOR’S PANDEMIC BRIEFING: 2:30 pm online, Gov. Inslee and state health officials present the newest information on the pandemic; the livestream will be here. He had promised that an updated reopening plan would be made public this week, so that could be part of this.

DEMONSTRATE FOR RACIAL JUSTICE: Organizer Scott‘s weekly announcement:

Black Lives Matter sign waving Tuesday, Jan 5, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday, Jan 7, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come show support for BLM and ending systemic racism. Hold signs, meet neighbors, and stand for racial justice. Scott at PR Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

WEST SEATTLE BIKE CONNECTIONS: 6:30 pm meeting – here’s the agenda. You can attend by video here, or by phone at 253-215-8782 (meeting ID 292 902 519).