WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: Low-bridge closure; ‘Walking in Eva’s Shoes,’ free food, more…

LOW BRIDGE CLOSURE: 8 am-1 pm, the low bridge is scheduled to close to all but emergency traffic, so it can be inspected. Here are the bus reroutes:

C Line

Route 21

Route 50

Routes 120 & 125

WALKING IN EVA’S SHOES 10 am-2 pm, walk Alki and imagine Eva Falk‘s journey toting the stones that cover the historic (and endangered) Stone Cottage – at five stops along the way, including the Stone Cottage itself, volunteers will tell the true stories of those places’ histories. More info here!

(Photo by James Bratsanos)

NEED FOOD? Get it free, while supplies last, today at the Greater Seattle Filipino-American SDA Church, starting at 2:30 pm, 2620 SW Kenyon.

STREETCAR HISTORY: If you missed out on registering for Historic Seattle‘s 11 am online presentation about West Seattle’s streetcar history, good news – it will be livestreamed here.

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

SUNSET: 4:57 pm.