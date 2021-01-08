WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Package/mail theft, including an arrest; camping gear taken in burglary

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reports:
MAIL/PACKAGE THEFT ARREST: Southwest Precinct police report this happened Thursday:
A witness in the area of 26th Ave SW and SW Findlay Street observed a male taking packages from the porches and mailboxes. Officers responded to the area very quickly and located the male. The male was found in possession of approximately 40 pieces of mail and three packages that did not belong to him. Officers arrested the male for Felony Mail Theft and then delivered the packages back to the rightful houses.
MORE MAIL STOLEN: We don’t know if there’s any connection with what was found in that arrest, but we also got this report from Deanna on Thursday: “Several mailboxes were looted sometime during the night of 1/6 or early morning 1/7 on the 9000 block of 14th Ave SW. Some mailboxes were left open after being (emptied) of their contents, including one locked mailbox that was wrenched open by the perpetrator. An incident has been opened with USPS.”
GARAGE BURGLARY: From Guy:
I wanted to report a break-in to my place (sometime on the night between 1/5-1/6). My garage (close to the intersection of Delridge & Thistle) was broken into and lots of my hiking & camping gear was stolen. I realize it’s a long shot, but perhaps anyone will spot any of these items for sale somewhere? Or maybe someone on the block has a street-facing security camera and caught anything on tape? The big-ticket items that were stolen include (photos linked):
Osprey Volt 60L, blue
Osprey Manta 34L, black
Patagonia Petrolia 28L, red
Northface Stormbreak 3-person tent, yellow
Exped Megamat 10, green
REI camping table
Ski Helmet & Goggles, light blue
These are the items that I figured might be easy to spot; the rest are all smaller hiking items such as gloves, hats, boots, etc.
| 0 COMMENTS