WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Early-morning burglary; 2 gunfire reports

In West Seattle Crime Watch:

EARLY MORNING BURGLARY: Erin says this happened just before 5:30 am today:

Two people attempted to break into our home again today. This time we were home. We hid in our 5-year=old son’s room and called the police. It only took 7 mins for the police to arrive.

It was terrifying. They attempted to enter in the same way as before by climbing up the drain pipe and scaling access the facade. They also tried to break the glass on our front door.

We are in the new Steel Building on Delridge, between Puget and Brandon. Behind the old cafe. A kind, local unhoused person yelled at them before the police arrived and assisted the police with a description.