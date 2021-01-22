West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car prowl

January 22, 2021 7:16 pm
 Crime | West Seattle news

Reader report from Gregorio, who says it happened in the 4400 block of 35th SW:

I had a vehicle outside my apartment rummaged through last night after potentially leaving it unlocked. There’s been a lot of suspicious activity in the area, including a white van that’s constantly parked near the Rotary Viewpoint park. I know my neighbor also had their car windows smashed in a few weeks ago.

It’s been reported to police. Even if nothing is taken, you can report a car prowl online – go here.

