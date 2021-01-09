WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Arson investigation; truck prowl; prevention information

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports, plus this month’s Crime Prevention Newwsletter:

ARSON INVESTIGATION: From the SPD Significant Incident Report summaries – SFD logged this Monday morning incident as a fire-alarm call at Cal-Mor Circle (6420 California SW):

On 01-04-2021 at 0135 hours, unknown person(s) started a fire on the exterior-facing door frame of a residential apartment unit in the Morgan Junction area of West Seattle. The fire was small, did not spread, and was extinguished after the smoke detection system alerted staff. Nobody was injured. The building did not need to be evacuated. Seattle Fire responded to ensure the fire would not restart. SFD determined the fire was suspicious and called for a fire marshal, who determined that the fire was intentionally set and took over the investigation. The fire marshal made the notification to the SPD’s Arson Bomb Squad.

TRUCK PROWL: Via email from Tom, “I live on the 7500 block of 15th Ave SW and on Thursday (1/7/2021) morning I awoke at 6:10 am to the alarm on my truck parked on the street, in front of my house going off. It had looked as if someone had tried to pry open/wedge the driver side door, which sent off the alarm. A friend of mine going to work at that time, said she saw someone walking quickly south toward SW Holden. Nothing was taken and the prowl was reported online to SPD.”

PREVENTION INFORMATION: Vehicle prowling is among the subjects of this month’s newsletter from Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner:

(If you can’t read the newsletter embedded above, here it is in PDF.)