WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Meet more of your feathered neighbors

Thanks to everyone continuing to share West Seattle bird photos with us so we can share them with you! Time for a weekend gallery. Above and below (with a shrimp snack), Mark MacDonald photographed Common Mergansers.
Here’s another seabird – a Cormorant drying itself, photographed by Stewart L.:
Two views of Anna’s Hummingbirds – first, from Jerry Simmons:
And from Patience McGaughey:
Max Welliver shows us a Red-breasted Nuthatch:
From Mark Dale, a Cooper’s Hawk:
And here’s a tree full of Crows, photographed by Michael Burke:
If you catch a great view of a local bird, westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!
| 2 COMMENTS