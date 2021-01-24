WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Meet more of your feathered neighbors

Thanks to everyone continuing to share West Seattle bird photos with us so we can share them with you! Time for a weekend gallery. Above and below (with a shrimp snack), Mark MacDonald photographed Common Mergansers.

Here’s another seabird – a Cormorant drying itself, photographed by Stewart L.:

Two views of Anna’s Hummingbirds – first, from Jerry Simmons:

And from Patience McGaughey:

Max Welliver shows us a Red-breasted Nuthatch:

From Mark Dale, a Cooper’s Hawk:

And here’s a tree full of Crows, photographed by Michael Burke:

If you catch a great view of a local bird, westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!