WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Meet more of your feathered neighbors

January 24, 2021 2:25 pm
2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Wildlife

Thanks to everyone continuing to share West Seattle bird photos with us so we can share them with you! Time for a weekend gallery. Above and below (with a shrimp snack), Mark MacDonald photographed Common Mergansers.

Here’s another seabird – a Cormorant drying itself, photographed by Stewart L.:

Two views of Anna’s Hummingbirds – first, from Jerry Simmons:

And from Patience McGaughey:

Max Welliver shows us a Red-breasted Nuthatch:

From Mark Dale, a Cooper’s Hawk:

And here’s a tree full of Crows, photographed by Michael Burke:

If you catch a great view of a local bird, westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Meet more of your feathered neighbors"

  • Pessoa January 24, 2021 (2:39 pm)
    Reply

    Outstanding Cooper’s Hawk photo.   I used to see them darting around our LA neighborhood;  very common Accipiter down there, the  Sharp-Shinned much more abundant here. 

  • barbara s spector January 24, 2021 (3:08 pm)
    Reply

    Wondering what he has in his claws.

