WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Know these 10?

Thanks to everyone who sent bird photos so we can continue our mini-tradition of galleries on Seahawks game days. Above, Danny McMillin photographed a Bald Eagle; below, two photos from Michelle Green Arnson – first a Spotted Towhee and (in the background) House Finch:

Below, a Townsend’s Warbler:

Next, two closeups of Anna’s Hummingbirds – first, by Jerry Simmons:

Next, by Nicholas Chesarino:

Gentle McGaughey sent this photo of a Ruby-crowned Kinglet:

Max Welliver photographed a Hermit Thrush:

Another thrush – from Mark MacDonald, a Varied Thrush:

Mark Dale photographed this Cedar Waxwing:

And one of our favorite birds ever, the ever-raucous and colorful Steller’s Jay, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor:

(All the species links go to pages on the Seattle Audubon BirdWeb, where you can learn more about the birds and even hear their calls.)