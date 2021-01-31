VALENTINE’S DAY: Delridge Grocery Co-op ‘treat bags’

Just two weeks until Valentine’s Day. One gift idea from a local nonprofit – the Delridge Grocery Co-op is offering Valentine’s “treat bags.” For $35, pickup or delivery, you get these treats:

*Bellflower Chocolate bar

*Wanna Date? date spread

*Jacobsen Salt Co. Sea Salt Caramels

*Big Heart Tea Co. Cup of Love Tea (Loose Leaf)

*Sister Sage Herbs Weekend Warrior Muscle Balm

Pickup is at the Delridge Grocery Co-op space (5444 Delridge Way SW) 10:30 am-12:30 am on Saturday, February 13th, and deliveries will be made that afternoon. To be eligible for delivery, you have to be, DGC stipulates, on “the West Seattle peninsula (as far south as Roxbury) … in the following zip codes: 98106, 98116, 98126, and 98136.” Order here by February 10th.

P.S. DGC also announces:

Our Equity Committee is also looking for people interested in being part of a focus group as part of a new Community Advisory Board (CAB) of Black, Duwamish, and Disabled members to talk about creating a community survey.

Here’s how to get involved with that.